LONGMONT, Colo. (AP) — Longmont City Council has voted to allow up to four retail businesses to sell marijuana and marijuana products within city limits, nixing a years-old ban on medical and recreational pot shops.

The Daily Times-Call reports that the City Council on Tuesday voted 4-3 in favor of lifting the ban. Many people attended the meeting in opposition of allowing marijuana businesses. Among them was Roger Lange, a former mayor and councilman who is a candidate for mayor in next month’s election.

Lange urged the council to postpone action until voters can weigh in next month when a city measure that would impose a special 3 percent sales tax on marijuana and marijuana products sold within Longmont will be on the ballot.

Mayor Dennis Coombs voted in favor, saying he feels alcohol might be more harmful than marijuana.

