NESBIT, Miss. (AP) — The longest-serving official in a north Mississippi county has died.

DeSoto County Coroner Jeffrey Pounders’ body was found Monday in his home near Nesbit. Sheriff Bill Rasco tells the Commercial Appeal that the death appears to be from natural causes.

Pounders was 63 and had been in office 34 years.

County supervisors said in a statement that Pounders was “a tremendous colleague and friend.”

A special election will be held to fill the final two years of the current term.

___

Information from: The Commercial Appeal, http://www.commercialappeal.com