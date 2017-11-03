MINEOLA, N.Y. (AP) — A Long Island woman faces eight years in prison after admitting she smothered her newborn daughter and discarded the baby’s body in a trash bag.

Sharon Seudat (SOO’-dat) pleaded guilty in Nassau County Court on Friday to first-degree manslaughter. She will be sentenced under the plea deal in January. She remains free on $1 million bond.

Newsday reports the 21-year-old college student could have faced 25 years to life in prison if she were convicted of murder at trial.

Crying and shaking in her seat, Seudat admitted that in March 2016 she wrapped the newborn in sheets and blankets, placed her hand over the baby’s mouth, then put her body in a garbage bag.

Police found the baby on the back deck of Seudat’s home in Glen Head.

Information from: Newsday, http://www.newsday.com