MINEOLA, N.Y. (AP) — The owners of two homes in Long Island village must pay a total of $80,000 in penalties for wrongly building on bluffs overlooking the Long Island Sound.

State officials told Newsday that no long-term damage was done. But one owner has to remove part of a wall that was built too near a public beach, and another has to clean up soil and other material that cascaded down to the beach after heavy rains. State officials told the paper the fines were assessed to punish the owners, but also to send a message so others don’t build than permits allow.

The homes were built near Nissequogue Village. One was owned by Lorenzo Ardito, and the other by Bluffs Realty, a company owned by Jon Sevastano.

___

Information from: Newsday, http://www.newsday.com