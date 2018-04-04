SOUTHOLD (AP) — Skeletal remains found on Long Island have been positively identified as that of a woman who went missing in 1966.

The Suffolk County Medical Examiner says the remains found buried in the basement of the home in Southold last month were that of 38-year-old Louise Pietrewicz.

Police had previously dug up the basement in 2013 during an investigation into her disappearance, but didn’t find anything. They returned this year using ground penetrating sonar.

The home once belonged to the woman’s boyfriend who died in the early 1980s.

Police say the case was reopened after the Suffolk Times in October published an in-depth story on the woman’s disappearance.

The medical examiner did not give a cause of death.