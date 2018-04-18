EAST ROCKAWAY, N.Y. (AP) — A school on Long Island is requiring middle and high school students to use clear backpacks as part of new safety measures in the wake of the Florida school shooting that killed 17 people.

Newsday reports the East Rockaway Junior-Senior High School distributed the clear backpacks to 550 students on Monday and Tuesday.

Interim principal Neil Lederer said students must use the clear backpacks or no backpacks while on school grounds during academic hours. The directive does not affect sports bags, but Lederer said officials were evaluating how they’ll handle large events like plays and concerts.

The Parkland, Florida massacre in February was carried out by a teenager who brought an assault weapon in a large bag.

