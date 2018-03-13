MANHASSET, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities say a police officer fatally shot a bat-wielding man involved in a Long Island road rage episode.
According to Newsday , Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder says the man used a bat to beat a driver who honked at him in Manhasset on Monday. The officer followed the man, used a stun gun when he refused to drop the bat, then shot him when he kept advancing.
The New York Police Department says the same man also hijacked two vehicles in Manhattan and fatally struck a pedestrian in Brooklyn earlier Monday.
On Saturday, he robbed a person in the Bronx.
