CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. (AP) — A Long Island doctor has been found guilty of illegally distributing oxycodone and causing the overdose deaths of two patients.
Dr. Michael Belfiore, of Westbury, was convicted by a jury on Wednesday. He faces a mandatory minimum sentenced of 20 years in prison.
The two patients, 33-year-old John Ubaghs and 43-year-old Edward Martin, died of overdoses in 2013.
Federal prosecutors say Belfiore issued the prescriptions without legitimate medical need.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Florida marks milestone in Everglades python control program VIEW
- Judge orders Vancouver, Wash., teen to start paying off $37M for starting Columbia Gorge wildfire
- Police say reported abduction was hoax
- Parents go to court to boot 30-year-old son from home
- The princes, the president and the fortune seekers
U.S. Attorney Richard Donoghue said the doctor “was acting not as a healer, but as a drug dealer with a prescription pad.”
At his indictment, Belfiore’s attorney, Thomas Liotti, told Newsday that his client did nothing wrong. He said case law has ruled that a doctor is not responsible for what a patient does with medication after leaving the physician’s office.