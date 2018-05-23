CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. (AP) — A Long Island doctor has been found guilty of illegally distributing oxycodone and causing the overdose deaths of two patients.

Dr. Michael Belfiore, of Westbury, was convicted by a jury on Wednesday. He faces a mandatory minimum sentenced of 20 years in prison.

The two patients, 33-year-old John Ubaghs and 43-year-old Edward Martin, died of overdoses in 2013.

Federal prosecutors say Belfiore issued the prescriptions without legitimate medical need.

U.S. Attorney Richard Donoghue said the doctor “was acting not as a healer, but as a drug dealer with a prescription pad.”

At his indictment, Belfiore’s attorney, Thomas Liotti, told Newsday that his client did nothing wrong. He said case law has ruled that a doctor is not responsible for what a patient does with medication after leaving the physician’s office.