MASTIC, N.Y. (AP) — Police on Long Island say dozens of partygoers attending a basement barbecue suffered carbon monoxide poisoning.
WNBC-TV reports Suffolk County Police responded to calls about unconscious people at a Mastic home around 9 p.m. Sunday. Police say they discovered individuals at the family party had been using a charcoal barbecue in the basement of the home.
Fourteen people were treated for carbon monoxide poisoning at area hospitals. Eleven other victims were treated at the scene.
The Brookhaven Fire Marshal issued code violations.
Information from: WNBC-TV, http://www.nbcnewyork.com