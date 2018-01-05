LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Long Beach police have killed a gunman they believed was holding an employee hostage at an airport Holiday Inn.
Thirty-five-year-old Andy Vo of Irvine was pronounced dead at a hospital Friday.
Authorities say police went to the hotel shortly before 1 a.m. Friday after receiving a 911 call from an employee who said he was being held against his will.
Arriving officers saw a man with a gun in the lobby. A police statement says officers went into the lobby and repeatedly ordered the man to drop the gun.
When he didn’t obey, two officers shot him.
Police haven’t released a motive for the confrontation but say the gunman wasn’t a guest at the hotel and apparently chose it at random.