One of the world’s busiest subway systems came to a near standstill Tuesday, as the first of two 24-hour strikes planned for this week shut down the London Underground.

Millions of commuters were encouraged to work remotely because of expected “severe disruptions” to service on the system, commonly called the Tube, on Tuesday and Thursday. Limited service on some of the system’s 11 lines had resumed by Tuesday afternoon.

About 10,000 London Underground workers represented by the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers walked out on Tuesday and are expected to do so again on Thursday, over concerns about job reductions and pensions.

The London Underground, like many public transportation systems around the world, has seen steep declines in ridership and revenues during the coronavirus pandemic. Tuesday’s strike came on the same day as an increase in rail fares in England and Wales.

“These are the very same transport staff praised as heroes for carrying London through COVID for nearly two years, often at serious personal risk, who now have no option but to strike to defend their livelihoods,” the union said in a statement last week.

Transport for London, the agency that operates the Underground, said in a statement that it had not proposed any changes to pensions and that cost-saving efforts would not cause job losses.

The strike and fare increases are taking place in London amid concerns about funding for the transportation system as it has struggled to recover from the pandemic.

Passengers in many cities and countries have returned to public transportation at an uneven rate after waves of coronavirus variants kept many commuters at home and sickened transit workers.

Before the strikes in London, the city’s transport agency said in a statement that Tube and bus ridership increased in late January after work-from-home restrictions were lifted. Tube ridership on weekdays in that period was “regularly around” 60% of what it was before the pandemic, the agency said.

On Friday, Britain’s Department for Transport announced that it had agreed to 200 million pounds (about $268 million) in funding for London’s transit agency through June 24. It said the mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, would be expected to come up with a plan for cost savings and for moving the transport workers’ pension fund “into a financially sustainable position.”