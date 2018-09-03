LONDON (AP) — A new exhibition in London explores how computers’ ability to read faces is changing the world, in ways that aren’t fully understood.
British police use facial-recognition technology to scan crowds for suspects. Owners of the latest iPhones can unlock their phones with face ID. Supermarkets are testing the use of facial recognition to eliminate check-out tills.
Curated by New York’s Cooper Hewitt Smithsonian Design Museum , “Face Values” is the U.S. entry at the multinational London Design Biennale .
R. Luke DuBois, one of the show’s designers, said Monday many of us have little idea what information is being gathered on us — and we should.
The Biennale opens Tuesday and runs to Sept. 23 at London’s Somerset House