Nation & World London police say the incident near the Houses of Parliament appears to be a ‘deliberate act’ Originally published August 14, 2018 at 3:53 am Share story By The Associated Press The Associated Press LONDON (AP) — London police say the incident near the Houses of Parliament appears to be a ‘deliberate act’ The Associated Press Next StoryLondon police say the suspect arrested after collision near Houses of Parliament is not cooperating with police Previous StoryUN: Libyan militia forces 1,900 people from camp in Tripoli