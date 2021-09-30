LONDON — A British judge gave a former London police officer who raped and murdered a young woman a life sentence without parole Thursday in a case that has shocked the nation and deeply shaken public trust in the police.

Wayne Couzens, 48, strangled Sarah Everard, 33, with his police belt after handcuffing and falsely arresting her for breaking lockdown rules. He was given a “whole life order,” the most serious punishment the judge could impose on him. In all likelihood, Couzens will die in prison.

“You have eroded the confidence the public are entitled to have in the police forces of England and Wales,” Judge Adrian Fulford told the Old Bailey court Thursday. He made Couzens, who had avoided all eye contact through two days of hearings, stand in court as he read the sentence.

“It is critical that every subject in this country can trust police officers,” said the judge.

He added that Couzens had also “very considerably” added to the sense of insecurity for those who live in cities, “particularly women when traveling by themselves, and especially at night.”

It was probably with this in mind that Prime Minister Boris Johnson felt the need to restate in a tweet that “our police are there to protect us — and I know that officers will share in our shock and devastation at the total betrayal of this duty.”

The murder of Everard, a 33-year-old marketing executive, by a serving police officer stunned a nation and sparked an outcry over women’s safety and gender-based violence — and sparked calls for police reform.

Cressida Dick, the Metropolitan Police commissioner, said that Couzens had “brought shame on the Met” and that “frankly as an organization, we have been rocked.”

“I recognize that for some people, a precious bond of trust has been damaged,” she added.

Harriet Harman, a lawmaker with the opposition Labour Party and prominent women’s rights campaigner, was among those calling for Dick to resign. “Women’s confidence in police will have been shattered. Urgent action needed,” she said.

Harman has proposed to the government police reforms including quicker dismissals for those convicted of violence against women and stronger vetting of recruits.

Britain’s Home Secretary Priti Patel backed Dick in her role but said that the force had “serious questions” about “all the requirements and checks that should have been put in place.”

The Everard family welcomed the sentence, particularly that Couzens would be spending the rest of his life in jail.

“Nothing can make things better, nothing can bring Sarah back, but knowing he will be imprisoned forever brings some relief,” the statement said.

Murder in Britain carries a mandatory life sentence, but it is highly unusual for someone to be sentenced to life behind bars without the chance of parole. The government said there are 60 people currently in prison serving a life sentence without parole.

Jim Sturman, Couzens’s lawyer, had asked the judge to consider a 30-year sentence as a starting point, arguing that there was room for mitigation due to “his plea, what we submit is genuine remorse” and “the underlying depression.”

But Fulford, the judge, said that the seriousness of this case was so exceptionally high because of the “misuse of the police officer’s role,” and that Couzens spent “at least a month” researching how best to commit his crimes.

The judge said he didn’t believe that Couzens had shown genuine contrition and noted that he lied during an interview with police, fabricating a story about a Balkan gang who threatened his family and asked him to pick up girls. Fulford also noted that in the days after the murder, Couzens had organized vet and dental appointments, and “coolly” took his family on an outing close to where he had dumped Everard’s body.

On Thursday, with the face of Everard appearing on many of the front pages of British newspapers, questions were being asked about how the police could have let Couzens “slip through the net.”

Couzens joined the London Metropolitan Police in 2018 and most recently worked for the force’s elite Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection squad — which included work at the U.S. Embassy.

Labour leader Keir Starmer said there were “warning signs” and that it was essential to establish how Couzens was not detected earlier.

Speaking to LBC Radio, Starmer said: “That is the key issue, how did he slip through the net?”

Three days before he abducted Everard, Couzens was accused of indecent exposure at a McDonald’s in south London. A police watchdog is examining claims that the Metropolitan Police failed to properly investigate the allegations.

Since 2009, at least 16 serving or former police officers in Britain have killed women, according to Femicide Census, an organization that collects information on violence by men against women. The vast majority of the victims were killed by current or former partners. Everard was the only one murdered by a stranger.

On Wednesday, the start of a two-day sentencing hearing, the Old Bailey court heard horrific details about Everard’s kidnap, rape and murder.

On the night of March 3, Couzens circled London in a rental car to “hunt” for a lone woman, according to the prosecution. A court was shown chilling surveillance-camera footage of Couzens holding out his left hand at Everard, which the prosecution said was him showing her his police identification. It said he then handcuffed and falsely arrested Everard for breaching COVID-19 restrictions.

The prosecution said that after a long drive, he probably raped her in the car before strangling her with his police belt. He later burned her body and dumped it in green bags in a pond near land that he owned.

Sarah’s parents and sister gave emotional statements in court. Her father, Jeremy Everard, asked for his daughter’s killer to face him in court.

Couzens’s lawyer explained why he did not. “He couldn’t. He’s ashamed. What he’s done is terrible; he deserves a very lengthy finite term,” Sturman said.

Everard’s mother, Susan Everard, also addressed the court, saying that every night she tries to warn her daughter not to trust him and get in the car.

“In the evenings, at the time she was abducted, I let out a silent scream: Don’t get in the car, Sarah. Don’t believe him. Run!”

Her mom said that “we’ve kept her dressing gown … I hug that, instead of her.”