NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A world-renowned London choir and will give a free concert Monday evening at the National World War II Museum in New Orleans as part of an eight-city U.S. tour to mark the 60th anniversary of the American Memorial Chapel at St. Paul’s Cathedral.

The chapel was dedicated in 1958 to honor Americans who were stationed in the United Kingdom during World War II.

The Boy Choristers of St. Paul’s Cathedral began their tour with stops at Cincinnati and Atlanta, and will go on to Dallas, Houston, Chicago, Memphis and New York.

St. Paul’s music director Andrew Carwood says the tour is a chance to commemorate the cathedral’s bond with America while sharing its music with new audiences. The choir’s first U.S. tour was in 1953.