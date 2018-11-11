LONDON (AP) — British police say a London bus driver has been arrested on suspicion of drunk driving after a collision that left a teenage girl with critical injuries.

Police said the accident happened Sunday afternoon when a double-decker city bus collided with a car, another bus, and a bus shelter.

The injured girl has not been named. Police say she is believed to be 15-years-old. She was treated at the scene for severe injuries and hospitalized. Police say her next of kin have been informed.

Police say an unspecified number of other people were treated for minor injuries.

The bus driver has not been charged or identified. He is in police custody.

The accident happened in Croydon about 10 miles (16 kilometers) south of central London.