COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Colorado high school athletic officials say a rule-breaking swimsuit cost a team a state championship in swimming.

A relay team from the Discovery Canyon High School boys’ swimming and diving team was disqualified from last week’s state championship. A representative for the Colorado High School Activities Association said a member of the team competed while wearing a swimsuit with a larger logo than event rules allow.

The student’s name has not been released.

According to the National Federation of High School Association rules, swim suits cannot have logos larger than 2.25 inches wide and one inch tall.

Discovery Canyon’s swimming coach Dave Burgess told the Colorado Springs Gazette that the disqualification was “unfortunate.” Athletic Director Ron Sukle says the school understands the association’s decision and accepts the consequences.