RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota fire meteorologist says waste piles from logging operations fueled a fire near a lake in the southwest part of the state that grew to be the third largest wildfire in the history of the Black Hills region.
State Fire Meteorologist Darren Clabo tells the Rapid City Journal that the Legion Fire’s originated near piles of unwanted tree tops left behind after logging. He says the Dec. 11 fire likely wouldn’t have grown as large if it hadn’t been for the debris.
A fire investigator’s report says the fire began when a tree fell onto a power line in Custer State Park. It grew to more than 54,000 acres (21,800 hectares) over several days.
Clabo says dry conditions, lack of snow, low humidity and strong winds also contributed to the fire’s growth.

Information from: Rapid City Journal, http://www.rapidcityjournal.com