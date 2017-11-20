BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Authorities say a 19-year-old man was shot at a residence in Lockwood.

Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder said the man was in critical condition as of Monday morning. His name was not released.

Linder says deputies responded to a reported shooting in the 1900 block of Old Hardin Road on Sunday. They found the victim inside the residence with a gunshot wound in the area of his upper chest and neck.

Alcohol and marijuana were found at the scene but it’s unknown if they were factors in the shooting.

Linder says witnesses including the shooter were cooperating and no arrests had been made.