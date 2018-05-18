LEBANON, Ore. (AP) — Lebanon High School went into lockdown after reports that a person with a gun was on campus.
Police found the suspect near campus late Friday morning and the lockdown was lifted. No shots were fired.
The threat came on a day of heightened concern after a deadly school shooting in Texas.
Lebanon High students were bused to an off-campus location to be reunited with concerned parents.
