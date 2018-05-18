Share story

By
The Associated Press

LEBANON, Ore. (AP) — Lebanon High School went into lockdown after reports that a person with a gun was on campus.

Police found the suspect near campus late Friday morning and the lockdown was lifted. No shots were fired.

The threat came on a day of heightened concern after a deadly school shooting in Texas.

Lebanon High students were bused to an off-campus location to be reunited with concerned parents.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Unlimited Digital Access: $1 for 4 weeks
The Associated Press