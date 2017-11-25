BRISTOL, R.I. (AP) — Police in a Rhode Island town will soon begin placing lock boxes at homes where occupants want emergency personnel to be able to enter when needed.

Bristol Sgt. Ricardo Mourato tells WJAR-TV authorities have had to kick down doors in cases where the person who needed help couldn’t get to it. The process causes damage and takes up time, which can worsen a medical situation.

For those who participate in the program, police will instead have the code to a lock box on the property. The code opens the box and gives the person access to the house key.

Mourato says only police— not even the homeowner —will have the combination to the lockbox.

He says other departments are interested in the program.

Information from: WJAR-TV, http://www.turnto10.com