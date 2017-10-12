Share story

By
The Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts Walmart has been closed after officials responded to reports of a bomb threat.

Dennis Leger of the Springfield Fire Department says calls to the Springfield Walmart came in around 7:30 Wednesday night.

The building was evacuated and the Arson & Bomb Squad conducted a search of the building. The search came up empty.

Officials say the store is still closed as a second search is underway.

