SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts Walmart has been closed after officials responded to reports of a bomb threat.
Dennis Leger of the Springfield Fire Department says calls to the Springfield Walmart came in around 7:30 Wednesday night.
The building was evacuated and the Arson & Bomb Squad conducted a search of the building. The search came up empty.
Officials say the store is still closed as a second search is underway.
