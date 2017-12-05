DOVER, Del. (AP) — New helmets are on the Christmas season wish list for some local police departments in Delaware.
New Castle County police are asking a state panel that has given millions of dollars to local police agencies in recent years for $103,500. The money would be used to buy 250 ballistic helmets with face shields for uniformed patrol officers.
Delaware State Police, meanwhile, are asking the Special Law Enforcement Assistance Fund oversight group for $12,804 to buy 100 riot helmets. Officials say that funding would go toward closing a 300-helmet deficit.
Overall, the SLEAF panel has been asked to consider funding requests totaling more than $687,000 at its meeting Tuesday in Dover.
Most Read Stories
- ICE tracks down immigrant who spoke to media in SW Washington: ‘You are the one from the newspaper’
- Seattle Police Chief Kathleen O'Toole to step down at end of year
- KeyArena MOU approved by Seattle City Council; will NHL announcement soon follow? VIEW
- Amazon replies to Seattle’s ‘refresh button’ request by proposing a meeting — on its turf
- By grounding Eagles, Seahawks wake up rest of NFL, show they’re still contenders
But available funds, which come from property forfeited to the government in criminal cases, total less than $400,000.