ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Officials who run local governments across New York say they’re encouraged so far by what they’re seeing in the one-house state budget plans released by the Assembly and Senate.

The Democrat-controlled Assembly and the Republican-led Senate released their spending recommendations this week. Now they’ll negotiate a final spending plan with Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who has proposed a $168 billion budget.

The leaders of the New York Conference of Mayors and the Association of Towns of the State of New York say they are “particularly pleased to see that both houses include increased aid to municipalities funding.”

The officials say the proposed spending boost comes after nearly a decade of decreasing or flat state funding for cities, towns and villages.

The state budget is due to be in place by April 1.