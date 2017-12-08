WESTBROOK, Maine (AP) — A local Maine library is upgrading its surveillance cameras to deter sexually inappropriate behavior.
The Kennebec Journal reports the Westbrook City Council approved the purchase of 11 new high quality cameras for the Walker Memorial Library earlier this week. The library currently uses a few analog cameras.
Westbrook Police Chief Janine Roberts says officials moved to supplement security because patrons have engaged in “sexually deviant behavior” at the community library. Officials say people have accessed pornography. According to Roberts, other cases have involved sex acts.
City Administrator Jerre Bryant says the library needs more cameras to help the staff monitor each room.
The city council is scheduled to vote on approving the upgrade package at the next meeting.
