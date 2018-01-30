RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Several local governments are pushing back against legislation that would lessen their say in approving or disproving new cell phone towers.
The Daily Press reports that local officials in Hampton, Newport News and elsewhere are voicing opposition to a bill that restrict cities and counties permitting process’ for certain new cell towers.
Advocates for the legislation say it will help strengthen Virginia’s wireless infrastructure.
Information from: Daily Press, http://www.dailypress.com/