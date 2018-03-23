SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The Davis County Republican Party has backtracked from a Facebook post where it accused former Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney of “illegally obtaining” lists of delegates to the state GOP nominating convention.

The party posted on Facebook Thursday that Romney’s campaign for a U.S. Senate seat in Utah received a list of delegates who were elected Tuesday night and sent them emails even though all candidates are supposed to get the lists at the same time.

The party later deleted the post and replaced it with a more matter-of-fact statement saying Romney had emailed delegates to congratulate them but the party had not released the lists.

Romney campaign spokeswoman MJ Henshaw declined to comment to The Salt Lake Tribune .

Party chair Teena Horlacher told KUTV-TV that a local party official gave the Romney campaign the delegate names.