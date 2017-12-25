THOMASTON, Maine (AP) — A lobsterman in Maine is carrying on his tradition of giving away lobsters to those in need on Christmas.
Noah Ames set up his pickup truck in a parking lot in Thomaston on Sunday with a sign that read “Free lobsters today for families truly in need.”
The Portland Press-Herald reports that Ames started the tradition four years ago to demonstrate to his children that Christmas is about more than present wish lists.
He gave out 400 pounds of lobster in an hour Sunday. He provided 100 pounds while the rest was donated by other companies.
Most Read Stories
- Snow arrives in Seattle just in time for Christmas
- If there’s ever a time for Earl Thomas to talk to Cowboys, this definitely wasn’t it | Matt Calkins WATCH
- Amtrak crews express concerns about training on new route where train derailed | Times Watchdog
- ‘Holy cow, so the train is actually on the road?’ The wreck of Amtrak 501 VIEW
- Richard Sherman calls out Seahawks fans after Cowboys win for jumping ship: 'You should be ashamed'
Walter Davis, of Thomaston, says he has stopped by each year. He says this was a particularly rough year with six relatives dying within a few months of each other.