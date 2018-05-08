SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Former political lobbyist Laura Bonar has asked the New Mexico Legislature to investigate her allegations of sexual harassment against state Rep. Carl Trujillo.

Attorney Levi Monagle requested the investigation on behalf of Bonar in a letter Tuesday to the director of the Legislature’s legal office.

Bonar, an animal welfare activist, went public last week with allegations that she was sexually harassed on multiple occasions by the Santa Fe-area lawmaker as they worked together on legislation in 2013 and 2014. Trujillo has said the allegations are lies and cast blame on political opponents.

Under new anti-harassment policies, the formal complaint triggers an evaluation by the House speaker and an outside attorney.

Two of Bonar’s professional colleagues say that she told them in 2014 about inappropriate advances by Trujillo.