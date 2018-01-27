PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a loaded gun has been found at a Florida high school.
The Palm Beach Post reports that the weapon was found after classes ended Friday at William T. Dwyer High School in Palm Beach Gardens.
School officials say a student spotted the handgun in a classroom cabinet during dismissal and told administrators. It wasn’t immediately known where the gun came from.
School police were investigating, and whoever brought the gun into the building could face criminal charges.
___
Information from: The Palm Beach (Fla.) Post, http://www.pbpost.com