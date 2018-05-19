DURHAM, N.H. (AP) — The chairman of the board of the Maine outdoor retailer L.L. Bean is encouraging University of New Hampshire graduates to live adventure filled lives.

Shawn Gorman, the great-grandson of L.L. Bean founder Leon Leonood Bean and a 1989 UNH grad, told graduates in Durham Saturday that the outdoors should be part of their lives.

Gorman said the outdoors “is a critical antidote to this hyper-competitive, hyper-stressed, tech-driven world we live in.”

He said technology powers the world in wonderful ways, “but it will never fill your soul like a sunrise in the mountains.”

Gorman also told graduates they should balance their work lives with family, friends and time in the outdoors.

UNH on Saturday graduated more than 2,500 undergraduate and 511 graduate students from 39 states and 32 foreign countries.