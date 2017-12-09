DURHAM, N.H. (AP) — L.L. Bean Chairman and University of New Hampshire alumnus Shawn Gorman is joining the university foundation’s board.

The foundation was established in 1989 to build private support for the flagship research university in the Granite State.

Gorham, who’s the grandson of Leon Leonwood Bean, joined the retailer’s marketing department in 1991, two years after graduating from UNH.

He held a number of leadership positions in marketing, international retailing and e-commerce before becoming chairman in 2013.