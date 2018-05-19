LIVONIA, Mich. (AP) — An armed man has been fatally shot by police after fleeing from officers in one of Detroit’s largest suburbs.
The Livonia Police Department says the man was reportedly suicidal when he was shot Friday night by one of their officers.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said Saturday that no new information on the fatal shooting was immediately available. An investigation that includes Livonia police and Michigan State Police is underway.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- 'Epic takedown': Bill Gates draws laughs at Trump's expense
- Texas school shooting kills 10, deadliest since Parkland VIEW
- MH370 experts think they've finally solved the mystery of the doomed Malaysia Airlines flight
- Airliner with 110 aboard crashes in Cuba, 3 said to survive VIEW
- A royal wedding bridges the Atlantic, opens up a modern era VIEW
Westland police initially pursued the man, but Livonia police took up the search after he was spotted running on foot and armed with a handgun in a residential area.
Officers set up a perimeter and found the man armed with a handgun. He fled on foot and was disobeying commands to stop when he was fatally shot.