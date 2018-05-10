MOUNT VERNON, Va. (AP) — A famous chef is coming to the home of George Washington to plant vegetables ahead of a special feast.

Patrick O’Connell, chef at the renowned The Inn at Little Washington, is planting carrots, turnips and radishes Thursday at Washington’s Mount Vernon estate.

The vegetables will be used at a special dinner to be served June 16 at an authentic 18th-century dinner on the estate’s East Lawn.

Mount Vernon says the garden where the vegetables will be planted has been continually cultivated since Washington’s time.