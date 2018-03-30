TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — The state of Indiana will soon dedicate a new historical marker in Terre Haute commemorating Syrian immigrants who flocked to the area in the early 20th Century.
An unveiling ceremony at Indiana State University’s Foundation Office will be held on April 19, celebrating the community known as “Little Syria on the Wabash.”
The marker will later be installed near the office.
According to the Indiana Historical Bureau, Arabic-speaking Christian Syrians migrated to the area in the early 1900s.
State historical markers are used to recognize significant people, organization, places and events in Indiana history. More than 630 historical markers have been installed throughout the state.