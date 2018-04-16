LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The Little Rock Police Department recorded a nearly 8 percent drop in use-of-force incidents last year.

The department’s annual use-of-force report shows Little Rock police logged 241 of such incidents in 2017. Use-of-force incidents include a range of physical tactics, including wristlocks and deadly shootings.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that the drop is the lowest the agency has recorded in at least eight years. Police records show the agency reported 430 use-of-force incidents in 2009.

Assistant Chief Hayward Finks says the department has improved documenting de-escalation techniques. He says documenting what an officer did to defuse a situation should be just as important as documenting the type of force used.

Police were involved in six shootings last year. Officers didn’t face criminal charges in five of those shootings.

