PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — The Little Rock Police Department is taking measures to revamp its recruitment and hiring efforts amid dozen of officer vacancies.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that the department had 77 vacancies as of mid-September, as Little Rock experiences a spike in violent crimes this year.

To remedy the shortage, the department has attended dozens of career and recruitment fairs this year. The most recent event was in Pine Bluff.

Little Rock also modified its disqualification standards this year for police recruits and adjusted its hiring process to help retain a larger number of qualified recruits.

The city also is planning a regional multimedia marketing campaign that’s expected to feature advertisements on Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.

