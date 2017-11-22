LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas’ capital city has a new fire chief.

Little Rock City Manager Bruce Moore announced the hiring Wednesday of Delphone D. Hubbard as the city’s next chief of the fire department. Hubbard is a 22-year veteran of the Memphis Fire Department, where he served as a battalion chief from 2010 to 2016.

Before joining the Memphis Fire Department, Hubbard worked as an emergency medical technician and later as a firefighting lieutenant.

Hubbard succeeds Gregory Summers, who announced his retirement in August after serving as chief since 2009.