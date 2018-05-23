ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A Minnesota man has been sentenced to more than seven years in prison for repeatedly punching his infant son and severely injuring him.

Twenty-three-year-old Johnny Taylor of Little Canada was sentenced Wednesday to 86 months in prison after pleading guilty to felony assault in Ramsey County.

Authorities say Taylor began punching his 4-week-old son in the face while begging him to stop crying. The St. Paul Pioneer Press reports the boy’s grandmother left with the child as Taylor slept after noticing the injuries.

The baby was taken to a hospital emergency room and admitted to intensive care. Doctors say the infant suffered extensive bruising, bleeding inside his skull, at least two broken ribs and a potential brain injury.

___

Information from: St. Paul Pioneer Press, http://www.twincities.com