LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — A litter heaped on state land led wildlife agents to a drug arrest.

The Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said in a news release Monday that the pile held information leading agents to 43-year-old Sean Covington.

Enforcement spokesman Adam Einck says that when agents stopped Covington’s vehicle Friday he had two kinds of prescription painkillers in one bottle. They also learned Lafayette Parish had warrants accusing him and a passenger of theft.

He says Covington was arrested on charges of drug possession and gross littering, as well as three warrants, two for alleged theft and one for traffic violations. He says 31-year-old Amanda Bergeron was arrested on one theft warrant.

Online information indicated both remained jailed Monday.

It wasn’t clear whether either has an attorney.