VILNIUS, Lithuania (AP) — A Lithuanian court has sentenced a 67-year-old man to house arrest for publicly praising Soviet dictator Josef Stalin and the crimes of the Soviet Union against the Baltic nation.
The Vilnius District Court on Monday ordered Yuri Subotin to remain home between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. daily for 14 months after being found guilty of breaking a law that criminalizes public support for crimes committed by the Soviet regime against Lithuania.
The court found that Subotin, a Lithuanian citizen of Russian origin, had posted several offensive online comments including one praising the deportations of Lithuanians into Siberia during the Soviet occupation of nearly 50 years.
Subotin pleaded not guilty and plans to appeal the verdict.
Most Read Stories
- Russell Wilson outduels Deshaun Watson as Seahawks come away with thrilling 41-38 win over Texans
- Analysis | Three impressions from Arizona's 58-37 upset of 15th-ranked WSU
- Analysis | Three thoughts from the Seahawks' wild 41-38 win over the Houston Texans
- Seattle ranked nation's No. 2 coolest city — just behind this West Coast rival
- Seahawks deny report that team could be dangling tight end Jimmy Graham for a left tackle
Lithuania was occupied by the Soviet Union in 1940-41 and from 1944 until independence in 1991.