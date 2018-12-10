COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Lithuania has become the latest Western country to blacklist Saudi officials over the slaying of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi by Saudi agents in October.
Rasa Jakilaitiene, spokeswoman for the Baltic country’s foreign minister, tells the Baltic News Service the names of 17 Saudi officials have been put on the list “in solidarity with international partners.”
The region’s main news agency said Monday the list includes suspected killers and close advisers to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
BNS said the names were listed by the Lithuanian Migration Department under the so-called Magnitsky law blacklisting people for human rights violations.
