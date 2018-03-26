More than 100 Russian diplomats have been expelled by a number of cou ntries. Here’s a list.
LONDON — The United States and many European countries on Monday made coordinated announcements to expel a total of more than 100 Russian diplomats, in a show of solidarity with Britain over the nerve agent attack of a former Russian spy in England.
A look at the countries that have announced the measures, and the number of Russians they have ordered to leave:
— UNITED STATES: 60 Russian diplomats expelled; Russian consulate in Seattle ordered closed.
— BRITAIN: 23 Russian diplomats expelled.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- US, allies band together to expel Russians over spy case VIEW
- OSU and NFL quarterback now an Ohio deputy sheriff
- Self-taught rocket scientist blasts off into California sky
- Dreamliner flies from Australia to U.K. in 17 hours
- Donald Trump Jr.’s wife reportedly found ‘sexy texts’ from Aubrey O’Day while he was in the shower
— CANADA: Four Russians expelled; 3 applications for additional diplomatic staff being denied.
— UKRAINE: 13 Russian diplomats expelled.
— GERMANY, FRANCE, POLAND: Four Russian diplomats expelled from each country.
— CZECH REPUBLIC, LITHUANIA: Three Russian diplomats expelled from each country.
— SPAIN, NETHERLANDS, DENMARK, ITALY, ALBANIA: Two Russian diplomats expelled from each country.
— HUNGARY, SWEDEN, CROATIA, ROMANIA, FINLAND, ESTONIA: One Russian diplomat expelled from each country.
— LATVIA: One Russian diplomat expelled, plus one Russian representative of a Russian company blacklisted.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.