LOS ANGELES — Lisa Marie Presley, daughter of Elvis Presley, reportedly suffered cardiac arrest Thursday morning at a home in Calabasas and was taken to a hospital.

Emergency personnel — an engine and paramedics — responded to a 10:37 a.m. call to a home off Las Virgenes Road, L.A. County Fire Dept. Capt. Sheila Kelliher confirmed to the Los Angeles Times on Thursday. At the home, a 54-year-old was suffering cardiac arrest, Kelliher said, and was transported to an area hospital.

Presley’s manager had “no comment at this time” when contacted Thursday by the L.A. Times.

According to TMZ, CPR and epinephrine were administered and paramedics regained a pulse before transporting Presley to the hospital.

Presley appeared last June at a Hollywood Walk of Fame hand-and footprint ceremony with her mother, Priscilla Presley, and actor daughter Riley Keough ahead of the release of the Baz Luhrmann movie “Elvis.”

On Tuesday, she attended the Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, where Austin Butler won the award for best actor in a motion picture drama for playing her father in Luhrmann’s film.

