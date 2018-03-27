BALDWIN, N.Y. (AP) — The Long Island Rail Road says a train has fatally struck a man in Baldwin, slowing service for over two hours.
According to Newsday , the railroad says the man was not authorized to be on the tracks.
He was struck around 6:40 a.m. Tuesday. Trains ran through the area on a single track until about 9 a.m.
Information from: Newsday, http://www.newsday.com