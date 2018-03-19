NEW YORK (AP) — The Long Island Rail Road’s president says it will cost up to $20 million to reverse growing service problems.
Newsday says Patrick Nowakowski spoke Monday to the Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s LIRR Committee.
About three-quarters of the money will go toward expanded labor costs. Signal workers will be stationed at key railroad locations around the clock for a quicker response.
The remainder of the cost will go toward contracts for new services and technology, including third-rail heaters and track switch covers.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- He attends an elite university but lives in a trailer with no heat or sewer hookups VIEW
- Trump says Mueller's team has '13 hardened Democrats' - here are the facts
- Rock climber in California plunges 200 feet to her death
- He owns much of Ethiopia. The Saudis won’t say where they’re keeping him.
- Bones discovered on Pacific island belong to Amelia Earhart, new forensic analysis shows VIEW
The railroad also aims to improve communications with customers.
State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli said Thursday that 2017 marked the LIRR’s worst on-time performance in 18 years. His office’s report said over 9 million riders were inconvenienced by delays and cancellations, costing an estimated $75 million in lost productivity.
___
Information from: Newsday, http://www.newsday.com