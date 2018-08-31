SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Liquor Control Commission will ask state lawmakers during the 2019 session for $7 million in recreational pot taxes per biennium to help track medical marijuana.
The Statesman-Journal reported Thursday that the money would provide ongoing funding for the tracking program.
Legislators previously appropriated money to start the tracking program and spokesman Mark Pettinger says 23 positions have been authorized including 16 inspectors.
Commission Executive Director Steve Marks said in a statement that their regulatory role over recreational and now medical marijuana as well as additional oversight responsibilities for hemp has greatly expanded the agency’s work.
Taxes collected on recreational marijuana sales are divided among recipients including schools and the Oregon State Police.
State figures show Oregon has brought in more than $180 million in state marijuana taxes since collections began in 2016.
Information from: Statesman Journal, http://www.statesmanjournal.com