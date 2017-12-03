CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The New Hampshire Liquor Commission and wine brokers from across the state are working to raise money for northern California wildfire victims by seeking donations to win a California wine package.
The commission says a $50 donation provides a chance to win one of four prize packages with 16 to 23 bottles of highly rated wine. Raffle proceeds will benefit the Napa Valley Community Foundation’s Disaster Relief Fund and Community Foundation Sonoma County’s Resilience Fund.
Tickets are on sale through Jan. 30, 2018.
The fires began spreading in October and caused over 40 deaths and destroyed about 8,900 homes and businesses.
Most Read Stories
- Analysis: TCU's lopsided loss in Big 12 title game gives Huskies hope of a New Year's bowl bid
- GOP may work next on welfare, Medicare, Social Security
- Garfield 4-star recruit Tre'Shaun Harrison de-commits from Oregon amid rumors of Willie Taggart to Florida State
- Firefighters found a body outside of a Renton home. Aerial photos show it could have been there for years before the fire.
- The big deficits in GOP tax plan aren’t a glitch — they’re the whole point | Danny Westneat
___
Online:
www.nhwineweek.com/CAWineRaffle