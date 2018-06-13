SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — An Ogden distillery owner will be able to buy liquor ads on Utah light rail trains and buses after all despite earlier beliefs that these ads were illegal.

The confusion started last week when Steve Conlin, a managing partner with Ogden’s Own Distillery, asked how much it would cost to advertise his products on Utah Transit Authority vehicles. He was initially told it was illegal to advertise spirits in Utah.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports alcohol advertisement was banned in Utah decades ago, but it has been legal since 2001.

Utah Transit Authority said in a statement released Tuesday that after further consideration and review, it has clarified that the advertising of spirits is in compliance with its policy.

