MILWAUKEE (AP) — Liquidation sales are beginning at Bon-Ton department stores.
The going-out-of-business sales begin Friday at Boston Store, Younkers, Elder-Beerman, Herberger’s and other Bon-Ton stores. The sales are expected to last 10 to 12 weeks.
Just two days ago a judge signed off on the auction which gave a group of liquidators and creditors the bankrupt Bon-Ton for nearly $800 million. The liquidation involves 212 stores and furniture galleries. The closure of Bon-Ton stores affects about 20,000 employees nationally.
Court documents say all stores are to be closed no later than Aug. 31.
